Healthy again, Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Lee birdied 17 to pull within one of Koepka, but drove into the right rough on the par-4 18th and had his 34-foot birdie try slide by on the high side.

“I’m pretty excited this week,” Lee said. “Everything good — irons, driver, birdieing, everything —- and a lot of saves.”

Steve Stricker, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain who was trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour, closed with a 67 to tie for fourth with Spieth (72) and Carlos Ortiz (64) at 17 under.

“It was a lot of fun,” Stricker said. “That’s the reason why I come to play in these still. I haven’t shown that in the past, but I’ve been playing better lately. Feeling a little bit better physically, too.”

Spieth and Schauffele struggled from the start, with Spieth bogeying the first hole after nearly driving into a desert bush. They each had two bogeys on the front nine, with Schauffele making the only birdie between the two on the front side on No. 9.

Schauffele and Spieth each drove into the water on 17 to end their chances, then both birdied 18.

Spieth shot 61 on Saturday for a share of the lead. Winless since the 2017 British Open, the 27-year-old Texan won 11 times — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour.