Health system investigates photos taken in operating room

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on Instagram appeared to show doctors posing with fibrous tissue and an organ removed during an operation.

A patient appears to be on an operating room table in the fibrous tissue photo, WOOD-TV reported Saturday.

“Longest one wins! Good work,” was written on the tissue post, according to the television station.

“The other game we play in the OR is guess that weight,” was posted with the organ photo, referencing the operating room. “It applies to much more than just babies. As always, ‘Price is Right’ rules apply so if you go over then you’re out!”

Members of the group behind the posts described themselves as 35 obstetrics and gynecology residents training at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. The health system, which has more than a dozen hospitals, said it has launched an investigation.