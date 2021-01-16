Health fraud case: Mississippi pharmacy owner gets 18 years

Between 2012 and 2016, Walters orchestrated a scheme to defraud Tricare, the insurance program for U.S. military, veterans, and their families, and private health insurers by distributing compounded medications that were not needed, prosecutors said.

Walters said he objected to being called the kingpin of what is most likely the state’s largest fraud case, saying he didn’t start the fraud but got involved once it had begun, the Hattiesburg American reported.

Starrett, however, told Walters the fraud would never have gotten so big if it had not been for Walters’ involvement, “not nearly to the extent that it was.”

“You organized and orchestrated the fraud by your management skills,” Starrett told Walters. “You involved so many people — good people. Maybe they would not have been involved if they hadn’t been recruited.”

On Friday, Walters apologized for his actions, saying he didn’t really know what he was getting involved in until it was too late and his pride would not let him back out.