Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

“There still is that fear if they sign up for some kind of governmental benefit ... that will be used against them in the future," she said.

In recent years, about half a dozen states have focused on health coverage for immigrant children and young adults without legal status. Illinois, California, Oregon are among those covering children. Last year, California began offering public insurance for all low-income residents under 26.

But focusing on older immigrants is becoming more urgent, experts say.

Immigrants are more likely to remain in the U.S. compared with two decades ago, according to Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles' Fielding School of Public Health. According to a July study he co-wrote, immigrants' median age increased from 37 to 45 between 2000 and 2018.

Without action, America faces a health care crisis as immigrants age, Bustamante said, adding that offering insurance will save money by reducing reliance on emergency rooms.

Leaders in Illinois and California say their solution is inching toward coverage for all, which also makes the high cost more politically palatable.