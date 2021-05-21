'Head lesbian,' singer and feminist, Alix Dobkin, dies at 80

“What we’ve learned through the women’s movement is that, yeah, the future is female, but it’s not a uni-dimensional female," Hayes said. “It’s a female identity that is constructed with various threads, various backgrounds, and that is the corrective our new generation makes to the failings of earlier generations.”

In the weeks before her death, Dobkin's family kept a public diary about her health that drew thousands of comments from friends and fans. They wrote of how Dobkin's music provided them comfort, guidance and community.

“And still you bring us together again, wonderous woman you are!!!” read one comment.

Before coming out as a lesbian, Dobkin married Sam Hood, whose father owned a folk music venue in New York where she had played. Dobkin is survived by him, their daughter, Adrian, and three grandchildren, among other family members, former partners and fans.

As a historian and witness to the women's movement, Hayes said she was grateful to have had Dobkin's musical and political leadership.

“I think that the death of Alix Dobkin just reminds us of how far we’ve come in terms of LGBTQ right to life," she said. "And right to life as in the right to be.”

The spelling of Liza Cowan's last name has been corrected.

