'He was guilty.' Extra juror in favor of Chauvin conviction

Chauvin, 45, was by far the most senior officer at the scene. Prosecutors said he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside Cup Foods, where Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Three other officers, since fired, face trial in August.

“I felt like he was the leader, and the other officers were following his lead," Christensen said. "I kind of felt like he wasn’t taking the warnings seriously obviously, kind of like, ‘I know what I’m doing.’”

Christensen described her impressions of Chauvin.

“Every time I would look up, he was right in my vision," she said. "So we locked eyes quite a few times and I was pretty uncomfortable.”