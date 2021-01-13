Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

Late Tuesday, two St. Louis-based companies — the utility Ameren Corp. and the financial firm Edward Jones — said they were suspending campaign contributions. The law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner also announced a halt, at least temporarily, to political contributions. The firm is among the largest in St. Louis.

Ameren, Edward Jones and the law firm have contributed to Hawley.

Walmart said Tuesday that its PAC “is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes.” Walmart gave nearly $1.2 million to federal candidates in the 2017-18 election cycle but none to Hawley, according the opensecrets.org website operated by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Hallmark Cards, based in Kansas City, earlier this week asked Hawley and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas to return employee campaign donations. The company said its employees donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall during the last two years through its PAC.

Hawley, in his 739-word essay, said those involved in the Capitol attack must be punished, saying, “Mob violence is always wrong.”

“But democratic debate is not mob violence,” Hawley wrote. “It is in fact how we avoid that violence.”