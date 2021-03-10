Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change

The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches (33.5 centimeters) fell over eight hours in the vicinity of the dam in Haiku on Maui’s north coast.

“This is really an example of climate change in the present day," Suzanne Case, the head of the state agency that regulates the dam, the Department of Land and Natural Resources, said in a statement. “We have a flood emergency because of the heavy rain bomb. And we’re seeing these more and more across the island chain – more frequent and more extreme events.”

On Oahu, flooding covered roads and yards in towns on the eastern coast. Rising waters in the Opaelua Stream, which carries waters from the mountains down to the ocean, set off an evacuation order for the small town of Haleiwa, a mecca for big-wave surfers.

Overall, Hawaii has had less rain in recent decades and at times has been battling drought. Just Tuesday, the U.S. Agriculture Secretary approved a drought disaster declaration for parts of Maui County.

A 2010 report from the University of Hawaii's Sea Grant College Program said rainfall declined 15% over the prior 20 years. Yet the same report said between 1958 and 2007, rain events with the heaviest downpours increased 12%, underscoring that more intense rainstorms are growing in number.