Hawaii town blocked by landslide launches makeshift ferry

HONOLULU (AP) — Volunteers on Kauai’s north shore have launched a makeshift ferry service across a river after a landslide along a two-lane highway cut several towns off from the rest of the island.

The boats are taking people across the river to jobs, get medical care and helping deliver taro, the region’s major crop.

Officials hope to reopen at least one lane of the highway for emergency purposes next Tuesday, but the outlook is uncertain. Multiple landslides three years ago cut off a similar section of the north shore for 14 months. This year, one big landslide hit further down the road, blocking off an even bigger portion of Kauai.

Altogether, residents estimate about 1,000 people live in the towns now isolated, including Hanalei, Haena and Wainiha. Three years ago, Hanalei was hit with flooding but the landslides struck on the other side of the town so it maintained its road link that time.

The ferry service runs from a public beach park on in Hanalei to private property about 200 feet or "a short hop" across the Hanalei River. Donations are paying for the vessel fuel, and the boats are taking people over as the demand rises.