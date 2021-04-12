Hawaii to allow some nurses to perform abortions

Several states already allow this category of nurses to perform medication or aspiration abortions, including California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.

Hawaii has a long track record of favoring abortion rights. In 1970, it became the first state in the nation to allow abortion at a woman's request.

But the state's doctor shortage means that the islands of Kauai, Molokai and Lanai have lately lacked local abortion care providers. On the Big Island, abortion has only been available in Hilo but not on the west side. On Maui, a provider has had to fly in from another island twice a month.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, doctors weren't able to fly to Maui and abortion care was unavailable on the island for several months, said Dr. Reni Soon, the chairperson of the Hawaii Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The legislation Ige signed said studies have found abortions provided by a qualified licensed health care provider other than physicians were just as safe as those provided by doctors. Advocates say advanced practice registered nurses already provide procedures that are similar to or more complicated than abortions, such as inserting an IUD and conducting an endometrial biopsy.

Most testimony to the Legislature supported the new law. Those in opposition included groups that oppose abortion more broadly and those concerned that advanced practice registered nurses wouldn't have the same training as doctors.

