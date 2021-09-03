Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

Hawaii had enjoyed among the lowest infection, death and hospitalization rates in the nation before the delta outbreak.

On the island of Kauai, where officials enacted strict rules including a two test screening process, the virus was virtually nonexistent before travel resumed.

The state’s Department of Health officer for Kauai, Dr. Janet Berreman, said that contact tracing on the island has proved that travel seeds local outbreaks, and that’s true for both visitors and residents alike.

“When residents travel and come home, they often live in multigenerational households. They go to work, they go to school, they see their friends. So lots and lots and lots of transmission from one or two people in the household,” Berreman said.

Another problem for hospitals is that now that hotels are full with tourists, the state has ended a program where rooms were being made available for patients needing quarantine.

“We were able to help coordinate discharge to hotel rooms where they could safely quarantine until their quarantine period was out so that the risk of transmission, the risk of infection and illness in their family members would be greatly reduced,” said Jennifer Tucker, a nurse practitioner at one of the state’s largest hospitals. “We don’t have that option anymore. We are sending people home.”

