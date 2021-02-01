Hawaii GOP chair resigns after party tweets about QAnon

HONOLULU (AP) — The chairperson of the Hawaii Republican Party has resigned after a senior party member used an official Twitter account to send tweets defending adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Shirlene Ostrov stepped down “to allow the party to recover from the controversy and focus on finding excellent candidates and fighting for policies that improve the quality of life for Hawaii’s hardworking families,” the party said in a statement. Her resignation took effect Sunday.

Ostrov said the party has been “redefining itself” since President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

"We have a stark but important choice to make: either we rededicate ourselves to our Constitution and continue to defend and uphold our best American institutions and traditions or we get distracted by conspiracy theories and social media wars,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Edwin Boyette, who had served as the state party's vice chairman for communications, resigned on Jan. 24, one day after posting the tweets on the Hawaii GOP account.