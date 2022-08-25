 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hawaii ambulance fire leaves patient dead, paramedic injured

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured after an ambulance caught fire outside a hospital in Hawaii, emergency officials said.

"We had an ambulance tonight for reasons we don't understand catch on fire, possibly explode, prior to entering the hospital," said Dr. Jim Ireland, the emergency services director. “We're all just very concerned about our team and the patient that lost their life.”

The patient died in the back of the ambulance outside Adventist Castle Health in Kailua Wednesday night, while the paramedic with him, an eight-year veteran, was left in critical condition, Ireland said.

“All our paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers are all treasured members of our staff and or family, they save lives every day, and it's just very hard to be in a situation where our team is the ones who are injured. I'll just leave it at that,” Ireland said. "Please pray for him."

People are also reading…

Ireland said another EMT was unhurt. The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands

"It used to be the case that while a little uninspiring, Kohl's was disciplined and neat in its presentation. Over the past year that has all gone out of the window," a retail analyst said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News