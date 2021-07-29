Harvey Weinstein: 1 sexual assault count dismissed, for now

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what's often called a superseding indictment.

Other charges against Weinstein are for even older incidents, but different statutes apply to them.

Outside court, the defense touted the ruling as a significant victory, pointing out that it removes one of the five women involved in the 11 counts.

“Twenty percent of the district attorneys case has just been thrown out,” Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman said.

None of the women have been identified.

The judge sided with the prosecution on two other counts that she refused to dismiss, rejecting defense arguments those incidents were also too old.

No trial date has been set for Weinstein. More technical fights are likely to come before it begins as his lawyers seek to erode the case against him. They have said the charges are all baseless, old and uncorroborated.

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair wearing brown county jail attire. A bailiff unshackled him from the chair and put him next to his attorneys.