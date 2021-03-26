Harvard punishes professor who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein killed himself in a New York City jail cell in 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.

Harvard announced the new sanctions against Nowak after a further review found that he violated several policies around professional conduct, campus access and other areas. In her memo, Gay said Nowak’s penalties are “proportionate to the severity of the behavior” but also allow for the possibility of “productivity and improvement.”

Nowak’s research center will be shut down “as soon as it is feasible,” Gay said, and Nowak’s research operation will be shifted to the university’s math department. After two years, Gay will decide whether to restore Nowak’s privileges, she said.

Harvard’s 2020 review found that the university accepted more than $9 million from Epstein during the decade leading up to his conviction but barred him from making further donations after that point.

It concluded that Epstein visited campus more than 40 times after his conviction, including as recently as 2018. The visits stopped after other researchers complained to Nowak about Epstein’s presence, investigators said.