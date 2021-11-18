Harris says she does not feel misused or underused as vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she does not feel misused or underused in her role as vice president, following CNN reporting that many in the vice president's circle believe she is being sidelined and that key West Wing aides are exasperated by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus from Harris and her staff.
"We're getting things done, and we're doing it together," Harris told ABC in an interview that aired on "Good Morning America."
Harris pointed to the President signing one of his biggest legislative victories -- the bipartisan infrastructure package -- into law on Monday, saying: "This was a good week."
"I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do and we're going to get it done," Harris said.
Earlier this week, several top White House officials defended Harris, including press secretary Jen Psaki, who described the vice president as a "key partner" to the President.
CNN reported on Sunday that key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Harris and her staff -- deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now as Biden faces urgent legislative and political concerns. At the same time, many in the vice president's circle are fuming that Harris is not being adequately prepared or positioned in her role, and the vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she's able to do politically.
Eleni Kounalakis, the lieutenant governor of California and a longtime friend of Harris, told CNN: "It is natural that those of us who know her know how much more helpful she can be than she is currently being asked to be. That's where the frustration is coming from."
In the ABC interview on Thursday, Harris did not say whether Biden had told her if he was planning on running for reelection, and said she and the President were "absolutely not" discussing 2024 yet.
Harris also dismissed the President's low approval ratings, saying: "Polls, they go up, they go down. But I think what is most important is that we remain consistent with what we need to do to deal with the issues that we're presented with."
Harris also called dealing with record inflation "one of the highest priorities" for herself and Biden.
"It's real and it's rough," she said, citing rising prices for groceries and gas. She highlighted actions the administration has been taking to try to ease supply chain issues and lower costs for American families.
Biden announced last month the Port of Los Angeles would move to 24/7 service, bringing it into line with operations at the Port of Long Beach, which was already working on a 24/7 schedule. Those two ports handle 40% of container traffic in the US. The administration has also taken other actions to attempt to alleviate issues at the nation's ports, waterways and freight networks.
"We're seeing great results," Harris said.
In addition to the short-term actions, Harris said in the long term, the administration is working to bring down the cost of living. She said the new bipartisan infrastructure law as well as the second part of Biden's economic agenda -- a sweeping package to expand the nation's social safety net -- would help achieve that goal.
Photos: Kamala Harris through the years
San Francisco district attorney candidate Kamala Harris, left, serves lunch to an unidentified visitor while volunteering at Thanksgiving service at Glide Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2003. Glide church has been feeding the needy for years, this Thanksgiving about 1,200 volunteers helped prepare 6,000 meals from 1,000 turkeys and 600 hams. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
JEFF CHIU
San Francisco's new district attorney, Kamala Harris, right, receives the oath of office from California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald M. George, left, during inauguration ceremonies Thursday, Jan. 8, 2004, in San Francisco. In the center is Harris' mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, who holds a copy of "The Bill of Rights." Harris, a political novice and career prosecutor, became San Francisco's chief law enforcer Thursday and California's first district attorney of Indian and black descent. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
GEORGE NIKITIN
FILE - In this June 18, 2004, file photo San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris poses for a portrait in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ
San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris speaks against prop 8 Tuesday, October 21, 2008, at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., during a statewide demonstration organized by African American communities and prop 8 opponents. Proposition 8 is the California initiative on the upcoming ballot that would eliminate the right for same-sex couples to marry. (photo by Ron Lewis)
RON LEWIS
San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, right, Democratic candidate for Attorney General of California, serves union members at a Labor Day Breakfast at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Jason Redmond
San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris responds to questions on the ongoing investigation of evidence tampering in the city's crime lab in San Francisco, Friday, April 23, 2010. Deborah Madden, a crime technician in the lab, is being accused of skimming cocaine evidence from the lab, compromising hundreds of cases. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley, left, the Republican candidate for Attorney General, shakes hands with his Democratic opponent, San Francisco County District Attorney Kamala Harris following their debate at the University of California, Davis, School of Law in Davis, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
San Francisco District Attorney, Kamala Harris, right, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General, laughs at a light-hearted comment made by her opponent, Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley, left, during their debate at the University of California, Davis, School of Law in Davis, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris laughs during the arrival of President Obama in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010 for fund raising events. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Paul Sakuma
California Attorney General Kamala Harris gives her first news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010. Republican Steve Cooley conceded the California attorney general's race to Democrat Harris last week, giving Democrats a sweep of all statewide offices and ushering in the first woman and first minority elected to the post. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
President Barack Obama walks along the tarmac with California Attorney General Kamala Harris, center and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, after Obama arrived on Air Force One, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011, in San Francisco, at San Francisco International Airport. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Attorney General Kamala Harris looks over some of the guns seized from individuals legally barred from possessing them following a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, June 16, 2011. In a recently concluded six-week sweep conducted by agents from the Department of Justice, 1,200 firearms were seized from individuals barred from owning them,including those determined to be mentally unstable and with active restraining orders against them.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
California Attorney General Kamala Harris, center, and Michael Troncoso, Senior Counsel to the Attorney General, left, listen as mortgage fraud victim Jacqueline Marcelos speaks at a roundtable of foreclosure victims at Mission Economic Development Agency in San Francisco, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Attorneys General Kamala D. Harris of California, left, and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada announce a joint investigation alliance to assist homeowners who have been harmed by misconduct and fraud in the mortgage industry, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Calif. Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks during a news conference as counterfeit jewelry is shown in foreground in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2011, that was confiscated during an investigation before the jewelry was sold on eBay. Harris announced the creation of the eCrime Unit to investigate and prosecute identity theft, child exploitation and other cyber crimes. (AP Photo/Paui Sakuma)
Paul Sakuma
In this photo taken Monday, April 16, 2012, Attorney General Kamala Harris discusses her package of banking reform bills intended to protect homeowners in the foreclosure process, during a hearing of the Assembly banking and finance committee at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Legislature on Thursday, April 19 started moving ahead with Harris' bills. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
California Attorney General Kamala D. Harris addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
California Attorney General Kamala Harris at Showtime's 2012 "EMMYEVE" Soiree held at Sunset Tower on September 22, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images)
Eric Charbonneau
Attorney General of California Kamala Harris during Game 4 of a Western Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 12, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Attorney General Kamala Harris smiles as she walks on stage to address delegates to the 2013 Democratic Party state convention in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2013. Harris implored fellow Democrats to use their gains at California's ballot box to pushing their most important initiatives, ranging from immigration reform and gay marriage to strengthening labor unions and pushing for stricter gun laws. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
California Attorney General Kamala Harris, center, announces the takedown of a California-based drug trafficking organization during a news conference Monday, April 14, 2014, in Fresno, Calif. On the table are bags of crystal methamphetamine that authorities say the organization smuggled in along with cocaine from Mexico. Once in the Central Valley of California, officials say the drugs were distributed across the United States. At the left is King County Sheriff Dave Robinson and to the far right is Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward. (AP Photo/Scott Smith)
Scott Smith
Kamala Harris, California’s attorney general keynotes the UCLA Law Review Symposium: "Examining the Roots of Human Trafficking and Exploitation," at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. Harris has announced her candidacy for U.S. Sen Barbara Boxer,’s open seat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones, left, California Attorney. Gen. Kamala Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff, Jim McDonnell, and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck, far right, announce the results of a 90-day review of the state Department of Justice's special-agent training programs on "implicit bias and use of force" during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Friday, April 17, 2015. Harris also said that under a pilot program Department of Justice special agents would be outfitted with on-body cameras similar to those worn by officers of some local forces in California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
California Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Kamala Harris takes questions from the media after being briefed on the Santa Barbara oil spill at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., on Thursday, June 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Attorney General Kamala Harris, right, votes with her husband, Douglas Emhoff in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Attorney General Kamala Harris greets supporters at a election night rally Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
California Attorney General Kamala Harris with her husband, Douglas Emhoff vote at the Kenter Canyon Elementary School in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. The top two candidates for California's first open U.S. Senate seat in 24 years will advance to a runoff election in November to replace the retiring Barbara Boxer. Harris is a heavy favorite and a fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Loretta Sanchez, is looking to hold off three Republican challengers for second place. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
San Bernardino Sheriff's Corporal Rafael Ixco is congratulated by Attorney General Kamala Harris, after Gov. Jerry Brown, center, presented him with the Governor's Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. Ixco was one of several law enforcement officers honored for their actions in the terrorist attack at a San Bernardino government building that left 14 dead and 22 wounded, last December. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as her husband Douglas Emhoff, holds the Bible during a a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, as the 115th Congress begins. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Kevin Wolf
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., left, talks with Sequita Thompson, the grandmother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police on March 18, during a town hall meeting Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Harris spoke about the shooting, where two officers chased Clark, an unarmed black man who was suspected of breaking into cars, into his grandparents' backyard and opened fire. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to a question from the audience during a town hall meeting, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Harris discussed the shooting death of Stephon Clark on March 18 by two Sacramento police officers, saying that Clark should not have lost his life. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joins activists at the Supreme Court as President Donald Trump prepares to choose a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo Senate Judiciary Committee members Sen. Cory Booker, D.-N.J., top left, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., right, talk as Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., discusses his concerns before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., are seated. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, pause as protesters disrupt the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., questions President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., waves to another member of the committee during a hearing of the the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs for Steven D. Dillingham to be Director of the Census, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, waves to the crowd as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, holds her niece Amara Ajagu, right, next to her husband, Douglas Emhoff, as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, speaks as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., left, meets with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network, during lunch at Sylvia's Restaurant in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Pool)
Bebeto Matthews
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks during her first campaign organizing event at Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles, Sunday, May 19, 2019. ((AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a rally Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., center, and former Vice President Joe Biden all speak at the same time during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as senators make their arguments on advancing the nomination of Bill Barr to be attorney general, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
Jonathan Ernst
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talk as they asses the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)
Gary Kazanjian
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., sitting in a barber chair, speaks at Headliners Barbershop in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walks off stage with her husband Douglas Emhoff after the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks virtually during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Demetrius Freeman
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to supporters at a campaign event Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with her husband Doug Emhoff listen as Cardinal Wilton Daniel Gregory speaks during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, meets former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Saul Loeb
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a COVID-19 memorial Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Patrick Semansky
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!