Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House

Leah Daughtry, a former chief of staff at the Democratic National Committee, said Harris will make a difference simply by being in the room.

"The fact that Kamala Harris is a Black woman, is a woman of Indian ancestry, is a woman, automatically makes her different from every other vice president this country has ever seen," she said. "That combination of experiences brings a set of values and lived experiences into a room where they have not previously existed. And that can only be good for this American democracy."

But as South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn put it, "There will be a lot of weight on those shoulders."

"Those of us who come to these positions, we come to them knowing full well that we have a burden to make sure that we do it in such a way, that there will be people coming behind us," he said.

Clyburn also acknowledged that Harris could also be a flashpoint for controversy among the portion of President Donald Trump's followers who are motivated by racial animus, which Clyburn said contributed to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"They're still holding on to a lot of animus about Barack Obama, and they're gonna transfer it to her, just like they transferred it to others here in this building," Clyburn said. "And they're never gonna get beyond that."