 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 75th anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. The former first couple, in photos
0 comments
spotlight AP

Happy 75th anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. The former first couple, in photos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former President Jimmy Carter through the years

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of marriage on Wednesday, a union that spans decades of public service from rural Georgia to the White House and beyond.

The couple has been side by side in a winding life journey defined by Carter's turn in the Oval Office but driven by the pair's unyielding passion for serving others. Together, the Carters have refined the role of former first family though their sprawling volunteer work building homes while still working to advance peace abroad.

Both a former president and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Jimmy Carter has called marrying Rosalynn "a pinnacle of my life." The full story here:

***

PHOTO GALLERY

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dive into local news with Ducky the news hound

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News