Happy 75th anniversary, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. The former first couple, in photos

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of marriage on Wednesday, a union that spans decades of public service from rural Georgia to the White House and beyond.

The couple has been side by side in a winding life journey defined by Carter's turn in the Oval Office but driven by the pair's unyielding passion for serving others. Together, the Carters have refined the role of former first family though their sprawling volunteer work building homes while still working to advance peace abroad.