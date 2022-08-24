 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

Len Dawson Hospice Football

FILE - Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs running through passing drills with receivers in New Orleans to prepare for the Super Bowl, in January 1970.

 AP file

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname "Lenny the Cool," died Wednesday. He was 87.

Dawson's family announced his death in a statement through KMBC, the Kansas City-based television station where he starred in his second career as a broadcaster. No cause was given, though Dawson had been in declining health for years.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson," the family's statement read. "He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers."

The MVP of the Chiefs' victory over the Vikings in January 1970, Dawson had entered hospice care on Aug. 12.

Super Bowl Chiefs at 50

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans.

"He loved Kansas City," his family said, "and no matter where his travels took him he could not wait to return home."

Dawson personified the Chiefs almost from the start, when the suave standout from Purdue lost out on starting jobs in Pittsburgh and Cleveland and landed with the nascent franchise, then located in Dallas. There, Dawson reunited with Hank Stram, who had been an assistant with the Boilermakers, and together they forever changed the franchise.

The coach and quarterback won the AFL championship together in 1962, their first year together, and became bona fide stars the following year, when club founder Lamar Hunt moved the team to Kansas City and rechristened it the Chiefs.

Len Dawson Hospice Football

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 30, 2017.

They proceeded to win two more AFL titles, one in 1966 when they lost to the Packers in the first Super Bowl, and the other in '69, when Dawson came back from an injury to help beat the Vikings at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

"Looking back on my career, I've been blessed for what I had the opportunity to do," Dawson said told The Associated Press in 2017, shortly after he announced his retirement from his second career as a Hall of Fame broadcaster.

"I could not have accomplished so much without my teammates and colleagues, and I'm grateful for each of them."

