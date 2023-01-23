Hall of Fame 2023: Discussing and disclosing votes for Cooperstown | Best Podcast in Baseball

It's another year and another Hall of Fame debate with results for the newest class coming out Tuesday.

Each winter, the Hot Stove gives way to the Hall of Fame, and while there is a limited number of voters, there are numerous opinions for how they should vote. Continuing an annual episode here at Best Podcast in Baseball, host and baseball writer Derrick Goold discusses his ballot for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions — the votes, the close calls, the concerns, and hopefully the consistently.

Kevin Wheeler of KMOX in St. Louis joins to share the ballot he put together for MLB Network Radio and quiz Goold on his choices with both questions and criticisms.

A crux of the conversation is what to do with great players who were suspended for positive PED tests and whether it's possible to be a fan of a small Hall but a voter with a big ballot.

Results of this year's ballot will be announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

