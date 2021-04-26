Halfway done, Georgia shipwreck demolition has months to go

The engine room section — the fourth to be cut away — by far proved the toughest. Crews began cutting on that section in February, and had to pause several times as its thicker, fortified steel snapped links used to connect the cutting chain and forced extensive maintenance.

They moved on to cut away a different chunk on the opposite end of the ship in March before resuming the engine room cut, which wrapped up over the weekend.

Three more cuts have to me made to divide the wreck into its final four pieces.

“It would be unrealistic to expect the next three cuts will go flawlessly,” Garrido said. "I expect we will have new challenges.”

The wreck site is surrounded by a mesh barrier intended to contain debris for cleanup once the big sections get removed. Boats equipped with skimmers and absorbent booms stay on standby to mop up any leaking oil or other pollutants.

The latest cut severed the ship's fuel line near the engine room. Though most of the fuel had been siphoned from the ship before demolition began, officials estimated up to 44,000 gallons (166,500 liters) could remain. Workers spotted some oily discharges and sheen after the engine room was cut away, and those were rapidly cleaned up. But no major leaks had been reported.