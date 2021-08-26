Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate: AP-NORC poll

“I don't like being told what to do. Never have,” said Rodriguez, 54. “I'm going to wear mine no matter what. Just like whenever I go into a store. That's my choice.”

Many large retailers, grocery store chains, food manufacturers and other companies have aggressively encouraged vaccinations with bonuses, time off, information campaigns and on-site vaccination access.

Janet Haynes of Topeka, Kansas, an education consultant who works part time as a package handler at a warehouse, said she struggled in March to get an appointment, putting herself on various waiting lists before she finally got a call. Now that vaccines are widely available, Haynes said she is frustrated with people who are reluctant to get them and she would support a requirement at her warehouse, where she dodges co-workers who flout a mask rule.

“We get so hung up on democracy and freedom, but the reality is that your freedom can't exist at the expense of someone else's loss,” said Haynes, adding that she recently had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and credits the vaccine for her swift recovery. “We are not going to be free until we get vaccinated.”

————

The AP-NORC poll of 1,729 adults was conducted Aug. 12-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.