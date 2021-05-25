Hack prompts new security regulations for US pipelines

“I have spoken well before the pipeline cyber attack that ransomware is one of the greatest cyber security threats that we face in the United States," Mayorkas said.

There are more than 2.7 million miles of pipeline transporting oil, other liquids and natural gas around the U.S. Members of Congress have expressed concern about the potential risk to this network, which has grown in recent years with increasing reliance on computerized systems and electronic data that are vulnerable to cyber attacks and intrusion.

The extent of the risk became apparent when Colonial Pipeline was targeted in a ransomware attack that prompted the company to shut down a system that delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast. The halt to fuel supplies for nearly a week led to panic-buying and shortages at gas stations from Washington, D.C., to Florida.

The company, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, later disclosed it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from the gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems.

The FBI has linked the ransomware to a Russian-speaking criminal syndicate known as DarkSide. President Joe Biden has said the administration has strong reason to believe the criminals are living in Russia.