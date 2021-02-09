Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants

Gualtieri said Tuesday that water goes to holding tanks before reaching customers, and “it would have been caught by a secondary chemical check.” He did not know if the hacker was domestic or foreign — and said no one related to a plant employee was suspected. He said the FBI and Secret Service were assisting in the investigation. How the hacker got in remains unclear, he said, though it was possible the hacker was able to create administrator credentials.

Jake Williams, CEO of the cybersecurity firm Rendition Infosec, said engineers have been creating safeguards "since before remote control via cyber was a thing,” making it highly unlikely the breach could have led to “a cascade of failures” tainting Oldsmar's water.

There's been an uptick in hacking attempts of water treatment plants in the past year, the cybersecurity firm FireEye said, but most were by novices, many stumbling on systems while using a kind of search engine for industrial control systems called Shodan.