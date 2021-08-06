Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

Devlyn Thompson, another defendant charged with assaulting an officer at the Capitol, is expected to plead guilty before the same judge on Friday after Fairlamb’s hearing. Thompson, a resident of Washington state, was charged last month with using a baton to assault a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant.

Thompson hasn’t been arrested. His defense attorneys said in a court filing that he has autism spectrum disorder. They cited that as a reason for keeping him out of jail while awaiting sentencing.

“Counsel is currently evaluating whether (Thompson) should be examined by an expert who may opine on the impact (his) Asperger’s Syndrome may have had on the offense conduct,” they wrote.

On July 27, a House panel investigating the deadly riot heard emotional testimony from four police officers who tried to defend the Capitol when the mob of Trump supporters stormed the building.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died during or after the rioting, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after he was sprayed by rioters with a chemical irritant. Four other police officers have died by suicide, including two Metropolitan Police officers who were found dead within the past month.