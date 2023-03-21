Here's a look at trending news for today, March 21:
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision
The trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow began on Tuesday.
The actress and businesswoman was present in the Park City, Utah, courtroom as a jury was seated and opening statements began in the case. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing on a Utah mountain in February of 2016.
In the court documents originally filed by Sanderson and obtained by CNN in 2019, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control ... knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, and four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
Sanderson also claims Paltrow and her ski instructor skied away after the incident without getting him medical care.
Candida auris
Clinical cases of Candida auris, an emerging fungus considered an urgent threat, nearly doubled in 2021, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There was also a tripling of the number of cases resistant to echinocandins, the first-line treatment for Candida auris infections.
The research, published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, evaluated cases of Candida auris reported to the CDC from 2016 -- the year in which cases were first reported in the US -- to 2021.
The study authors found that clinical cases increased each year, rising from 53 in 2016 to 330 in 2018 and then skyrocketing from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021.
Willis Reed
Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.
Reed's death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. The cause was not released, but Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team during their game against New Orleans on Feb. 25.
The Knicks tweeted a photograph picturing Reed from behind walking onto the floor as his teammates were warming up for the 1970 finale, one of the most memorable moments in NBA and Madison Square Garden history.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 21
Former President Donald Trump is in Florida, waiting out the possibility of criminal charges in New York City — as the city braces for disruptions that could follow an indictment. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Republican contenders in the 2024 presidential race are sizing up the impact a prosecution could have on a campaign in which Trump is a leading contender. The New York grand jury investigating Trump over a hush money payment to a porn star appears poised to complete its work soon — but not as soon as Tuesday, as Trump had predicted.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit shortly after noon Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day trip. Moscow’s invasion will be in the spotlight at both meetings. Footage shown on Japanese national broadcaster NHK showed Kishida walking on the platform of a train station, escorted by a few people who appeared to be Ukrainian officials. It was uncertain whether either meeting would change the course of the almost 13-month war in Ukraine, but the talks about 800 kilometers (500 miles) apart highlighted the war’s repercussions for international diplomacy as countries line up behind rival parties.
Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District have walked off the job over stalled contract talks. Tuesday marked the start of a planned three-day strike by Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff. They’ve been joined in solidarity by teachers, shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system. They are demanding better wages and increased staffing. District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho says the union has refused to negotiate.
A federal judge has blocked key provisions of a California law that drastically restricts the sale of handguns, saying parts of the legislation violate the Second Amendment. A lawsuit challenging the law was filed last year shortly after a landmark 2022 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. That ruling set new standards for evaluating firearm restrictions. A U.S. district court judge wrote Monday that California’s requirements for new handguns are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. The law requires new models of handguns that wished to be sold in the state to have certain features. The state has two weeks to appeal the decision before a preliminary injunction takes effect.
President Joe Biden has established national monuments in Nevada and Texas and creating a marine sanctuary southwest of Hawaii. Biden announced the measures Tuesday at a White House summit on conservation. Biden designated a desert mountain in southern Nevada called Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument. Native Americans consider the mountain sacred. The Democratic president also designated Castner Range National Monument in El Paso, Texas and initiated a national marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. Biden’s actions come as environmental activists protested his approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.
Health experts proposed detailed plans for a gradual end to anti-virus controls, but the Chinese government rebuffed them and dropped restrictions in December with no preparations to cope with the chaotic aftermath, The Associated Press has found. Over a year ago, scientists called on authorities to begin preparations for reopening. But Beijing took none of the steps experts said were needed before dropping controls. Millions of older people weren’t vaccinated, and hospitals weren’t reinforced for a possible surge in cases. Experts and scientific models estimate China’s lack of preparation led to hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne are among the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stars honoring Lance Reddick, their co-star who died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. The 60-year-old actor died unexpectedly Friday. A visibly moved Fishburne described Reddick's death as like the loss of a brother and said many who worked on the film are still in shock. Reeves says he will cherish working with Reddick for the rest of his life. Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick, who was a prolific character actor with prominent roles in “The Wire,” “Oz” and the “John Wick” film franchise.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer called the story of a retired optometrist who is suing her over a 2016 ski collision “utter B.S.” during the trial’s opening day in Utah, where the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer appeared in court. The trial started Tuesday in the ski town of Park City, where Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier, who says he has brain damage and four broken ribs. Paltrow has countered that the retired optometrist suing her was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Destiny Harden made a shot in the lane with 3.5 seconds left to send ninth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Indiana 70-68 on Monday night, lifting the Hurricanes to their first Sweet 16 since 1992.
The women’s college basketball Sweet 16 features a new format and a bit of history when it begins later this week. The NCAA changed its setup this season, going away from the traditional four sites to two. Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will each host eight teams before sending the winners on to Dallas for the Final Four. This weekend will also feature the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams that two of the No. 1 seeds didn’t reach the regional semifinals after Stanford and Indiana were knocked out.