Guy Coates, longtime AP reporter in Louisiana, dies at 80

And, in a pre-cellphone era, Coates, desperate to reach a public telephone, dashed across a wide-open downtown New Orleans street in 1973 while a sniper was holed up in what was then the Howard Johnson hotel.

Police officers offered to give him cover. “I bolted across that canyon floor as they sent a stream of lead skyward, like something out of a Grade B Western,” he recalled later, in a first-person AP story.

By the time he permanently moved to the AP's bureau at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge in 1973, he had, at times, covered Govs. Jimmie Davis and John McKeithen.

He would cover four more governors — Edwards, Dave Treen, Buddy Roemer and Mike Foster — once he settled into statehouse coverage as the high-living Edwards began the first of four terms, marked by a convention to write a new state constitution.

In a new book on that convention, Louisiana political author Jeremy Alford described Coates as someone who “had cut his teeth during the golden, grizzled age of American journalism. When he was a cub reporter, many of his colleagues stashed a pint (or two) of whiskey in their desks or in their pockets (or both).”