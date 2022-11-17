 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Guns, ammunition seized from UVa shooter's dormitory room

  • 0

(15 Nov 2022) University of Virginia football coach and athletic director speak out about the fatal shooting incident and the emotional aftermath. (AP Video by Nathan Ellgren) (Nov. 15)

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress

Website: https://apnews.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP

Facebook: https://facebook.com/APNews

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/

You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c3d818f68b4d4a4ab335d5766aeeef00

The student charged in the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia football players had a semi-automatic rifle, pistol, ammunition, magazines and a device used to make bullets fire faster in his on-Grounds dorm room, according to a search warrant inventory that the Daily Progress obtained.

After the three students were slain and two others injured Sunday night, special Agent B.D. Tuggle of the Virginia State Police obtained a search warrant to enter the Brandon Avenue dorm room of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who once had been on the UVa football team.

What Tuggle allegedly then found in the room of accused triple-murderer Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. might have filled a duffel. The inventory included a Ruger AR-556, which is a semi-automatic rife, and a Smith & Wesson model 39 pistol-- along with a pair of full or nearly-full 30-round AR magazines, a box of Winchester .223 ammunition, and a pair Glock 9mm magazines.

People are also reading…

Tuggle also seized a binary trigger, which unlike the better known and largely outlawed bump stock, is a legal device to increase the firing speed of a semi-automatic rifle.

For more on this story:

Semi-automatic rifle, pistol, ammunition and magazines seized from Jones' UVa dormitory room

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News