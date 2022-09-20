 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

  • Updated
  • 0
US Texas Fair Shooting

This image made from video provided by KVII shows a police officer stands beside a police car near a shooting scene in Amarillo, Texas Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. A gunman shot a few people, including first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, KVII

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas, before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said the “male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander.” Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

People are also reading…

Amarillo is about 365 miles (587 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News