April 10:
Louisville shooting
A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people — including a close friend of Kentucky's governor — while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and killed the shooter in an exchange of gunfire, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. The city's mayor, Craig Greenberg, called the attack "an evil act of targeted violence.”
The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state's governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.
Succession
In one astonishing turn, "Succession" took its audience back to where the show began five years ago, and indeed, the very roots of its title.
The Emmy-winning HBO show kicked off, after all, with a media empire being thrown into chaos when its imperious leader fell ill, leaving his children and underlings to jockey over how to replace him, and to contemplate if anyone possibly could. The very title dealt with that scenario, while the intervening seasons have reinforced the sense that in terms of corporate savvy and grit, the apples can fall pretty far from the tree.
The power of Brian Cox's performance as that mogul, Logan Roy, made him seem practically immortal, the occasional infirmities of his age notwithstanding.
Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to "apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."
The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers
Trump appeal
Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round. He wound up with a runaway victory when Koepka collapsed in the final round. Phil Mickelson turned in a 65 for a remarkable charge by the 52-year-old three-time Masters champion. But that was never going to be enough. Rahm won his second major championship and moves back to No. 1 in the world. The Masters is his fourth victory of the year. Mickelson and Koepka carry the flag for LIV Golf by tying for second four shots back of Rahm.
One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House has been reinstated. Nashville’s governing council voted Monday to send Justin Jones straight back to the Legislature. He quickly returned to the chamber after being sworn in on the Capitol steps. The council vote returns Jones to the Capitol after just four days. Republicans banished the two over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting. The other lawmaker, Justin Pearson, could be reappointed Wednesday.
The nation’s top health official says a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America.” And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra isn't ruling out defying the judge’s order if necessary. Becerra tells CNN's “State of the Union” that “we want the courts to overturn this reckless decision” so women can continue to have “access to a drug that’s proven itself safe.” He says that for now, women do have access to the abortion medication mifepristone because a federal judge in Texas has put his ruling from Friday on hold for a week so federal officials could file a challenge.
Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a fight to improve their playoff hopes. The final day of the NBA season was predictably wild, with tons of unpredictable elements as well. It took until the 1,230th and last game of the year went final, but the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket are finally set, highlighted by the Los Angeles Clippers and defending champion Golden State Warriors getting a few days off knowing that they're officially in the postseason.
Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn criminal charges against him to his political advantage. Trump has been claiming the 34 felony charges filed against him last week are part of a plot to interfere with the 2024 presidential election. He's made similar allegations about several other criminal probes swirling around him. Trump routinely has claimed that elections he's run in were rigged against him, often before voting even began. As the first former president ever charged with a crime, his latest version of that claim takes him even further into uncharted territory.
China’s military has declared it is “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week. China says the “combat readiness patrols” named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The exercises were similar to ones conducted by China last August, when it launched missile strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan in retaliation for then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but have been smaller and less disruptive.
French authorities have raised to five the death toll from an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. They said three bodies were found Monday in the rubble. Rescuers are still searching for three people who are unaccounted-for. Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement. A government official said there's still hope survivors will be found, after he met with rescuers on site. The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.
An Idaho prosecutor says a mother charged in the murders of her two kids and her new husband's late wife used money, power and sex to get what she wanted. Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake presented opening arguments Monday morning in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell. Prosecutors charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. She has pleaded not guilty.
A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments could be as early as this week before jurors in Washington, D.C., decide whether to convict Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants of seditious conspiracy. Defense attorneys have argued that there is no evidence of a plan for the Proud Boys to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. The case is expected to go to the jury after almost three months of testimony, dozens of witnesses and countless legal fights.
The Boston Bruins have broken the NHL record for wins in a season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career. Bruins picked up their 63rd win to break a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Boston. The Presidents' Trophy winners were without several key contributors including top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy. They nevertheless won their sixth in a row. Philadelphia