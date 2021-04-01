Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims

“The first words I heard after the shots were fired were ‘Don’t move or I will shoot you,’ ” Smith, 64, recounted Thursday morning.

Smith said he heard that repeated twice more by a man’s voice and believes it was a police officer speaking. He did not hear other voices or more shots. He later peeked over the fence and saw SWAT officers marching in a line in the building’s courtyard.

“It saddens me so much,” he said. “A senseless loss of life.”

Paul Tovar told KTLA-TV that his brother owns Unified Homes and that he was unable to reach him after the shooting.

Scott Clark, who is owner of Calco Financial that is two doors down from Unified Homes, said the owner is Luis Tovar and he described him as hard-working. “He’s there day and night,” Clark said.

Clark left his office on Wednesday, around 4:45 p.m., earlier than usual.

“I must have had an angel from God watching out for me to make me leave an hour before I usually do,” he said.