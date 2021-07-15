Gunman found criminally responsible for killing 5 at paper

Defense attorneys argued that Ramos suffered from a delusional disorder as well as autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. They contended Ramos became consumed with the idea that the article had ruined his life. As his defamation appeals failed, his lawyers said he came to believe there was a vast conspiracy against him involving the courts and the newspaper.

Prosecutors, however, repeatedly pointed to shortcomings in the mental health evaluations done by the defense, which relied mostly on interviews with Ramos and his sister.

Prosecutors said Ramos acted out of revenge for the article. They said his long, meticulous planning for the attack and the manner in which he carried it out — including plans for arrest and long incarceration — proved he understood the criminality of his actions and was able to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law.

They emphasized how Ramos called 911 from the newsroom after the shooting, identified himself as the gunman and told him he surrendered — evidence he clearly understood the criminality of his actions. He was arrested while facedown under a newsroom desk.