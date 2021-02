Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana inmate convicted of a 2002 triple murder fatally stabbed one corrections officer and seriously injured another at the maximum-security prison where he's serving a 130-year sentence, authorities said Monday.

The wounded Indiana State Prison officers were transported Sunday to a hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition, Indiana State Police said.

Inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges, including murder, for allegedly attacking the officers Sunday afternoon in a common area at the prison in Michigan City, State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner said Monday.

Bohner said he did not know what type of weapon was used in the stabbing and that no additional details, including a possible motive, would be immediately released on the attack, which state police are still investigating.

The Indiana Department of Correction posted a statement on Facebook saying that, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and their families."

A message was left Monday morning seeking comment from the state agency asking whether the name of the deceased officer would be released.