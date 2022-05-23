 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Growing monkeypox concern? Plus, what's next for vaccines for youngest children, and more COVID news

  • 0

Take a look at COVID-19 news from today, May 23, here:

Biden says monkeypox not as concerning as Covid

US President Joe Biden said Monday he doesn't believe an outbreak of monkeypox is as risky as the Covid-19 pandemic, tempering comments he made a day earlier that people should be "concerned."

"We have had this monkeypox in large numbers in the past. We have vaccines to take care of it," Biden said during a visit to Tokyo.

"I just don't think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with Covid-19."

Read more of what he said here:

Pfizer says 3 COVID shots protect children under 5

Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday, another step toward shots for the littlest kids possibly beginning in early summer.

People are also reading…

Pfizer plans to submit the findings to U.S. regulators later this week. The Food and Drug Administration already is evaluating an application by rival Moderna to offer two-dose vaccinations to tots — and set June 15 as a tentative date for its independent scientific advisers to publicly debate the data from one or both companies.

Find out more info here:

What's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children

Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 got some encouraging news Monday.

, according to preliminary data. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two doses tor the youngest kids.

But a few steps remain before the shots are available. Health officials and their expert panels must first decide they are safe enough and provide enough protection to authorize them.

Get more here:

***

Get more COVID-19 news from today here:

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka economic crisis leads to essential drug shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News