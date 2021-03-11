Groups sue over California county's plan to drill oil wells

Supervisors argued that the fossil fuel industry provides good jobs and that production under local requirements would be more environmentally sound than bringing foreign oil into the nation's most populated state by truck, ship or pipeline.

The lawsuit notes that Kern County already has some of the most polluted air in the United States. It contends that the revised ordinance was based on “unrealistic assumptions” about pollution and failed to evaluate all the health risks.

The county also failed to provide Spanish-language versions of its notices about the ordinance even though it is majority Latino and many people speak Spanish as their primary language, according to the lawsuit.

The ordinance is “a disaster for public health," especially for poor communities and people of color who live next to oil wells, said Chelsea Tu, senior attorney at the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, which is representing several community groups in the lawsuit.

The oil and gas industry faces challenges from California lawmakers and environmental groups for creating air and water pollution and contributing to climate change.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a ban on the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. New legislation would ban all fracking by 2027, limiting a technique by energy companies to inject water, sand, gravel and chemicals in the ground at high pressure to extract hard-to-reach oil and gas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0