Group to no longer fund aerial surveillance over cities

The plane’s footage was to be used in combination with closed-circuit cameras on the ground and license plate readers. Scott said last month that he believed the city hadn’t invested to the point where that would pay off. Cameras are missing or outdated in certain places, while license plate readers are not properly deployed, he said.

A preliminary report from the Rand. Corp. indicated aerial surveillance in Baltimore “was associated with small increases in the rate at which police solved serious crimes, but an overall evaluation of the program will require a wider review of citywide police efforts.”

The report found the program may have helped police solve an additional 11 serious crimes during the six-month trial, but draws no conclusions about the program's effectiveness.

Baltimore's aerial surveillance program had already come under scrutiny. Police had threatened to end the program because of what they said were “serious breaches of confidentiality” by Persistent.

The surveillance plane first flew over Baltimore as part of a secret pilot program in 2016. Those flights were also funded by the Arnolds, although no approval was ever sought by the city’s Board of Estimates. Then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said she was unaware of the test, as was Baltimore City Council and State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0