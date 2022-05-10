Group claims responsibility for attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion organization, promises more violence

An organization calling itself "Jane's Revenge" has claimed responsibility for setting fire to the Madison headquarters of a statewide anti-abortion group and warns of more violence to come if similar organizations don't disband nationwide.
The group's "first communiqué" was shared anonymously with an investigative reporter for the online news site Bellingcat, which posted a series of tweets describing it early Tuesday morning.
"This was only a warning," the group states. "We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next 30 days."
The Wisconsin State Journal could not independently verify the statement. The Bellingcat journalist, Robert Evans, tweeted that the source who shared the statement with him "has a reputation for extreme reliability." Madison police and the FBI, which is helping to investigate the arson and graffiti at Wisconsin Family Action overnight Saturday, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The statement claims to represent multiple groups "in every city" and that the attack on Wisconsin Family Action on Madison's North Side could be the first of many.
"Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive," the group says. "Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings."
Madison police said Monday that they had made no arrests in the incident. The remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the site and the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building's exterior. There were no injuries.
The full statement is as follows:
First Communiqué
This is not a declaration of war. War has been upon us for decades. A war which we did not want, and did not provoke. Too long have we been attacked for asking for basic medical care. Too long have we been shot, bombed, and forced into childbirth without consent.
This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days. This is not a mere "difference of opinion" as some have framed it. We are literally fighting for our lives. We will not sit still while we are killed and forced into servitude. We have run thin on patience and mercy for those who seek to strip us of what little autonomy we have left. As you continue to bomb clinics and assassinate doctors with impunity, so too shall we adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies.
We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle. Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings.
And we will not stop, we will not back down, nor will we hesitate to strike until the inalienable right to manage our own health is returned to us.
We are not one group, but many. We are in your city. We are in every city. Your repression only strengthens our accomplice-ship and resolve.
— Jane's Revenge