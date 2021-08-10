Group cites chemical concerns at military sites near bay

Richard Kidd, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience, said that while it may take years for the department to fully define the cleanup requirements for PFAS — and possibly decades to actually do the cleanup — the department would remain committed to the effort and to communicate with those affected.

“We are intent on making sustained progress on all PFAS challenges,” Kidd said, according to a Defense Department news release about the event. “We will continue to invest in science and technology, and we will demonstrate a commitment to clear and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, such as ... the participants today.”

An internal audit made public last month by the Pentagon's inspector general concluded that the department dragged its feet on protecting service personnel from “forever chemicals” at military installations and isn't doing enough to track health effects from exposure to the toxic compounds.

Officials have taken steps to find and clean groundwater contaminated with firefighting foam containing PFAS, the department’s inspector general found. But its report said the Pentagon has fallen short on dealing with other sources of the chemicals as its rules require.

Also last month, the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee included an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to take steps to address PFAS contamination at military sites.

