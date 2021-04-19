Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

A fundraising website set up on Mock's behalf following the mauling said he was passionate about the outdoors and a beloved guide for Yellowstone visitors.

Mock when attacked had bear spray — a Mace-like deterrent meant to protect against attacks — but officials said they did not know if he managed to use it. Bear spray canisters have safety tabs to prevent them from going off accidentally and the safety tab on Mock's bear spray was off, Jacobsen said.

The grizzly was killed Friday after it charged a group of seven game wardens and other personnel as they approached the scene of the attack. Several people fired at the animal and it died about 20 yards (18 meters) from the group, Jacobsen said.

Officials said they are confident the bear that was killed is the one that attacked Mock.

The Yellowstone region of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming has more than 700 bears. Attacks on humans are relatively rare but increased in recent decades as the grizzly population grew.

Grizzlies bears have been federally protected as a threatened species outside Alaska since 1975 after being widely exterminated by trappers and hunters early last century.

Hunting grizzlies is not allowed. But lawmakers from Idaho, Montana and Wyoming are trying to force wildlife officials to lift protections so the bears can be hunted.

