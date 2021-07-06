Grizzly bear kills bicyclist camping in western Montana

Lemon said his understanding is that the victim was part of a group on a bike trip.

The victim's identity was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.

“Our first concern is the community's well-being. The next step is to find the bear," Lemon said.

Officials did not say exactly where the attack occurred, but Roselles said there were other people camping in the vicinity of the attack.

A video camera from an Ovando business caught footage of a grizzly bear Monday night, wildlife officials said. A bear also raided a chicken coop prior to the attack at the campsite.

Ovando saloon owner Tiffanie Zavarelli said it was the first fatal bear mauling that she knew of in the community, located along the Blackfoot River beneath a mountain range that rises into the remote Bob Marshall Wilderness, a 1,500-square mile (4,000-square kilometer) expanse of public forests. Residents of the area are accustomed to living in proximity to bears and know the risks, but the attack left them rattled, said Zavarelli, whose family owns Trixi’s Antler Saloon, named after a well-known trick horseback rider and roper.