Griner's Moscow trial resumes; UK's Boris Johnson to resign; Nadal weighs Wimbledon exit

***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Hot and humid for the South as the Great Salt Lake sees historic low levels. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the updates.
***
TOP STORIES
Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner is returning to a Russian court as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. President Joe Biden assured Griner's wife in a phone call on Wednesday that he's doing everything he can to try to obtain the athlete's release.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, acknowledging that it is “clearly the will” of his party that he should go. He stepped down immediately as leader of his Conservative Party but plans to remain as prime minister while the leadership contest is held. He said he has appointed a new Cabinet following a multitude of resignations, but many are calling for him to go now. It is a humiliating defeat for Johnson, who succeeded in leading Britain out of the European Union and was credited with rolling out one of the world’s most successful mass vaccination campaigns to combat COVID-19.
Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to reconstitute its forces for a renewed assault. A Washington-based think tank said Russian forces made no territorial gains in Ukraine “for the first time in 133 days of war.” The Institute for the Study of War suggested Moscow might be taking an “operational pause” that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” Shelling continued in Ukraine’s east, where at least nine civilians were killed and six wounded in 24 hours. Further fighting was reported in the Black Sea where the Ukrainian military said Thursday that a Ukrainian flag was planted on a strategic island that Russian troops withdrew from last month.
Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there. That's according to authorities who spoke Wednesday. Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin. An Illinois judge ordered Crimo to be held without bail. A prosecutor said police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from.
The Biden administration says it'll spend nearly $1 billion to upgrade airports around the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the money will go to 85 airports. The projects include $60 million to upgrade the terminal and bag-handling system at the Denver airport and $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida. The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate restrooms. The grants are the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the spending, saying America's airports need it.
One million pilgrims from across the globe are gathering in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj. It's the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the coronavirus pandemic upended the event — a key pillar of Islam. The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey. Pilgrims spend several days carrying out a series of rituals intended to bring them closer to God. That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba on Thursday. While this year’s attendance is far below pre-pandemic influx, it represents a significant step closer to normal.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did.
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was a big hit with TV viewers. The Nielsen company said an estimated 13.2 million people watched the hearing, called by the congressional committee on short notice. That's a 28% increase over the 10.25 million who watched the committee's previous daytime session. It's 23% more than the average live audience for the other three daytime hearings. Hutchinson is the 25-year-old former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She testified about former President Donald Trump's displays of temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election results began falling apart.
Favorable weather has helped the fight against a wildfire in California’s Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties. The Electra Fire had burned 6.4 square miles of rural land as of Wednesday but it was 40% contained. Cal Fire says humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity. The fire erupted Monday afternoon in Amador County, forcing evacuations there and in neighboring Calaveras County. However, some Amador County evacuations were downgraded to warnings Wednesday. The number of threatened structures remains at about 1,200 but there are no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured since the fire erupted on July Fourth.
Rafael Nadal says it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be healthy enough to play Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals. Nadal had abdominal pain and needed a medical timeout in the second set of his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. The 22-time Grand Slam champion says he will have “some more tests” on Thursday. He says he’s been experiencing pain for almost a week and that it intensified during the match. He was asked in his post-match news conference about his chances of playing Friday against Kyrgios. He says “I can’t give you a clear answer.”
***
MORNING LISTEN: 'STREAMED & SCREENED' PODCAST
We've got a preview of the new Marvel movie, "Thor: Love & Thunder," that gives some comic book context without getting too deep into the weeds.
We hash out some thoughts on "Minions: The Rise of Gru," the latest entry in the franchise, which broke $100 million in box office receipts over the weekend and whether or not that means movies are officially back in theaters for good.
Plus, our very own Bruce Miller interviews Chris Williams, the director of Netflix's fantastic new animated feature, "Sea Beast."
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***