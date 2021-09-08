Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends

On a clear morning in rural Ohio, military veterans on motorcycles escorted Soviak’s remains the final 8 miles (13 kilometers) to his hometown, first passing through the neighboring village where inventor Thomas Edison was born and then by the stadium where just five years ago, Soviak was a football captain for the Edison High Chargers.

One final turn took the procession by the Soviak family’s home and onto a road dedicated to Army Sgt. David Sexton,, who was killed in the Vietnam, which up until now had been America’s longest war.

Right across the street from the funeral home, some of Soviak’s relatives watched from their front porch as a military honor guard carried his casket inside — just a week after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The community will come together in a few days to honor Soviak at a public visitation Sunday at the high school. The funeral will be Monday morning at the school’s football stadium.

“We’re all struggling a bit,” said Kami Neuberger, a neighbor who thought of “Max” like another brother. “I just never thought it would happen."

Just one year younger than Soviak, her older brother, who's now a Marine, graduated from high school with him in 2017.