Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends

Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard transport the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Thousands of people lined Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, for a procession taking Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz's remains to a funeral home in St. Charles, Missouri. Schmitz died in the suicide bombing last month in Afghanistan.
A member U.S. Navy Honor Guard walks past the hearse carrying the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak outside the at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
The hearse that carried the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak outside Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
A hearse carrying the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak makes its way to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
People line the streets Lakeview United Methodist Church before the procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard transport the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard transport the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Luther Loughridge, a retired U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, salutes during a procession Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in St. Louis. The procession carried the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who died in Afghanistan in the suicide bombing last month.
Luther Loughridge, a retired U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, salutes during a procession Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in St. Louis. The procession carried the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who died in Afghanistan in the suicide bombing last month.
Navy Honor Guard carry the casket of Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak into Morman Hinman Tanner Funeral Home in Berlin Heights, Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
Ohio Highway Patrol cruiser lead the procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak as it makes its way to Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Navy officers carry the coffin of Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak into Morman Hinman Tanner Funeral Home in Berlin Heights, Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
Michelle Rimmele, Michelle Auck, Josh Rimmele, and Hunter Rimmele, hold American flags in anticipation of the procession forNavy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
The procession for Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak, makes its way through Berlin Heights, Ohio on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26.
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard pushes the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak into Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard stand near the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard transport the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard guard remove the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard transport the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
Members of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard remove the casket of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
People line the streets in downtown Berlin Heights before the procession for Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26..
By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Waiting for the hearse carrying one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago, Faye Hillis thought about all the military veterans she had mourned at her hometown's lone funeral home.
Her father who came home from World War II. Her cousin who died in Vietnam. Too many friends and neighbors to count.
“I’m having all these flashbacks,” she said Wednesday as school children, families and veterans lined the village's two main streets to honor Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak.
While the war in Afghanistan is over, its harsh reality is still coming home as Americans now are beginning to honor and bury the last casualties to come back from a 20-year war that claimed more than 2,400 American lives.
Stars and Stripes of all sizes and homemade signs saying “thank you for your service” decorated the procession route through northern Ohio where Soviak, 22, grew up before joining the Navy.
In St Louis, thousands lined Interstate 70 to pay respects Wednesday to Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz whose body was escorted from the airport to a funeral home in St. Charles, Missouri.
These are scenes that will repeat in the coming days in places including Omaha, Nebraska; Laredo, Texas; Logansport, Indiana; and Sacramento, California; for the 13 who died in the bomb attack Aug. 26 at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport during the frantic airlift in the conflict's final days.