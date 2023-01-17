Greta Thunberg detained by German police, Madonna announces greatest hits tour, and more trending news

Here's a look at today's trending topics for Jan. 17.

Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath.

This is the second time Thunberg has been detained at the site, police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN Tuesday. She was part of a large group of protesters that broke through a police barrier and encroached on a coal pit, which authorities have not been able to secure entirely, Hüls said.

After the group advanced on the coal pit, police were concerned that the "masses of protesters" could set the ground in motion after it had been softened by rainfall during the last few days. Officers intervened, removing people from the "danger area" and detaining them, one of whom was Thunberg, according to police.

"We knew who she was, but she did not get VIP treatment," Hüls said. "She did not resist," he added.

Madonna

Get ready for four decades of Madonna's hits.

On Monday the superstar singer announced dates for "The Celebration Tour," which according to her site, "will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in a statement.

The tour announcement had been expected as Madonna recently scrubbed her verified Instagram account, portending big news coming.

She had a cheeky bit of fun with the announcement, using some of her famous friends in a video nodding to her 1991 documentary, "Truth or Dare."

Ana Walshe case

An arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with murder was issued Tuesday in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the new year, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.

Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty last week to misleading investigators about his actions around the time his wife went missing. He is being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections and will be transported to Quincy District Court to be arraigned on the murder charge on Wednesday, Morrissey said.

"Additional details in the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time," the prosecutor said.

An attorney for Brian Walshe declined to comment.

***

