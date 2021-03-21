Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope

Doris Rolark blew air kisses to her mask-wearing grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they dropped off presents on her 78th birthday last month. She resumed hugs last week after the CDC guidelines were announced.

“It was great. I’m getting excited to see the rest of them,” says the Middletown, Ohio, woman, who has three grandchildren and 16 great-grandkids. “I hope it’s going to be better now.”

Joe and Nancy Peters had one of their 11 grandchildren over to visit last week as they began “cautiously returning to normal,” he says. Both retired educators in their 70s, they were used to being heavily involved with the grandchildren, all living near them in suburban Cincinnati, before the pandemic and its safety restrictions hit.

It was especially tough losing time with the youngest.

“They’re 3, 4, and 5 years old and a whole year has gone,” Nancy Peters says. “They've changed a lot ... and Amelia would say each day to her Mom, ‘I am going to have a sleepover at Grandma’s when coronavirus is over.'

“And now she isn’t 3 anymore,” she says.