Grandma's gossip chain prompts FBI to identify US Capitol riot defendant

A New Jersey man is facing charges for taking part in the US Capitol insurrection after family friends gossiped that he was at the pro-Trump riot.

The mother of Robert Petrosh Jr., of Mays Landing had told a woman with whom she was good friends that Petrosh went inside the Capitol on January 6, according to his arrest paperwork made public this week.

A grandchild of the family friend then reported Petrosh to the FBI on January 17, the document said.

Petrosh is just one in a long line of alleged Capitol rioters whom friends, family members, coworkers and ex-partners have reported to federal authorities during the months-long dragnet.

The FBI was able to identify Petrosh inside the Capitol in a photo and in surveillance video, an agent wrote to a federal judge. Another tipster and an FBI officer who had known Petrosh socially also helped identify him.