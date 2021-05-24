Grand jury indicts ex-UCLA doctor on 21 sexual abuse counts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury indicted a former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles on 21 counts of sexual abuse offenses Monday in a case where he is accused of sexually assaulting seven women, court documents say.

Dr. James Heaps faces multiple counts each of sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person by fraudulent representation, according to a copy of the indictment, which was unsealed Monday.

The indictment includes offenses that allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018. No new victims were listed in the court documents. He had previously faced 20 counts.

Heaps was taken into custody Monday on $1.19 million bail after the indictment was unsealed, the Los Angeles Times reported. He was arrested in June 2019; his medical license has been suspended by court order as that case moves forward.

Heaps has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.