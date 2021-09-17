Grand jury indicts 2 officers fired for beating Black teen

It was not clear if the officers had retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf. A person who answered the phone at the Stockton Police Officers’ Association said she would have to find out.

Carter was a 17-year-old student driving to his father's house when he was stopped by Stockton police the night of Dec. 30. Police say he was speeding in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) and led them on a three-minute chase before he was forced to stop.

Photos released by Carter’s attorney, civil rights lawyer John Burris of Oakland, show the teen with deep purple bruising around his eyes and what appears to be a shoe or boot print on the left side of his face.

Body cam footage shows officers pulling Carter from the car. They can be heard yelling expletives at the teen and telling him to stop resisting. Carter is heard screaming in pain and fear, and telling officers that he’s not resisting.

Burris said multiple officers punched, kneed and kicked Carter in the face, neck, and back as he lay in a fetal position. The department advises officers “to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible.”