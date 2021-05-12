Grand jury clears police in killing; family wants US probe

Landry released video of the shooting and events that preceded it.

Police originally had been called to another convenience store — one where Haley and family members said his sister works. She was not there that night, they said.

Surveillance video shown on Tuesday showed Pellerin inside the first store, mostly by the door, for about 20 minutes. He eventually became agitated, went to the back and came out carrying a knife and throwing a cup of liquid into the parking lot.

He opens the door while a clerk is making a 911 call, saying that he knows the woman he was looking for is in the store and that she will face a kidnapping charge, KATC-TV reported.

Police attempts to use stun guns were ineffective and there were too many people around to release a police dog, Landry said.

“These officers went above and beyond the requirements of the use of deadly force in this case,” he said.