 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand jury clears Mississippi officer who killed Georgia man
0 comments
AP

Grand jury clears Mississippi officer who killed Georgia man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a Georgia man outside a home last year.

Grand jurors did not find evidence of criminal conduct by the Gulfport officer who shot 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr., of Covington, Georgia, on Feb. 1, 2020, WLOX-TV reported.

The officer was walking toward a house from which police had received multiple 911 phone calls when Parker started driving toward him, authorities said. That prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing Parker, police said.

The investigation was handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Biloxi Police Department.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLOX-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News