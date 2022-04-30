Grammy-winning Naomi Judd has died at 76

Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement said. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." The statement did not elaborate further.
The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they called it quits in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis.
The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,“Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,“Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.
Photos: Naomi Judd dies at 76
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
FILE - Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd, of The Judds, perform at the "Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country," in Las Vegas, April 4, 2011. Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
FILE - Naomi Judd poses at the Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 6, 2012. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi Judd, of The Judds, perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 1994. Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Eric Draper, File)
Photos: The Judds through the years
Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi, perform during the Country Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Oct. 9, 1989. The Judds took home the award for duo of the year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MARK HUMPHREY
Country music mother-daughter duo the Judds hold their Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 1, 1991. Daughter Wynona is at left, and mom Naomi smiles at right. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
The Judds, Wynonna, left, and her mother Naomi, right, perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVIII in Atlanta, Jan. 30, 1994. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
ERIC DRAPER
Wynonna Judd, left and mother Naomi, right, pose on the set before a taping of Naomi Judd'sl television show, "Naomi New Morning" at Metropolis Studios in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006. The mother and daughter rarely make appearances together. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman)
RICK MAIMAN
Singer Naomi Judd, left, and singer Wynonna Judd of the duo The Judds perform at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. on Saturday, May 3, 2008. This is the first time The Judds have performed together in over 7 years. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Dan Steinberg
Wynonna Judd, right, and her mother Naomi Judd perform at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson)
Josh Anderson
The Judd's, Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd perform during the opening of the CMA Music Festival Thursday, June 10, 2010 at the Riverfront stage in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
From left, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd are seen onstage at the Girls Night Out: Superstar Women of Country in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd, of the Judds, arrive at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
The Judds, Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd perform at the Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson
